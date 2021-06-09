Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 76.80 ($1.00). Gem Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 75 ($0.98), with a volume of 33,242 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Gem Diamonds from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 77 ($1.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 69.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £105.30 million and a PE ratio of 11.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

In other Gem Diamonds news, insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 23,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89), for a total transaction of £15,686.24 ($20,494.17).

Gem Diamonds Company Profile (LON:GEMD)

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

