Gems Tops One Day Volume of $651.00 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 9th. Gems has a market capitalization of $313,293.15 and $651.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gems has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00068534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00024619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.79 or 0.00907924 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.73 or 0.08944303 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00049200 BTC.

Gems Coin Profile

Gems is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . The official website for Gems is gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Gems

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

