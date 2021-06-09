Generac Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Generac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.45. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Generac’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.70 EPS.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.64.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $350.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $320.35. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Generac has a twelve month low of $101.72 and a twelve month high of $364.00.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $4,925,000 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 345.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,083,000 after buying an additional 1,141,471 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,169,000 after acquiring an additional 810,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,679,000 after buying an additional 719,895 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,036,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Generac by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,560,000 after purchasing an additional 514,998 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

