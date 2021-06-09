Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Increased to $410.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $400.00 to $410.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.64.

GNRC stock opened at $350.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.35. Generac has a 1-year low of $101.72 and a 1-year high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generac will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $4,925,000 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 623.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 772.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

