General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Position Reduced by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $18,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.94.

Shares of GD stock opened at $192.72 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $197.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

