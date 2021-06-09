Genesis Vision (GVT) Trading 13.5% Lower This Week

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 9th. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be purchased for $3.97 or 0.00010691 BTC on popular exchanges. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $17.56 million and $332,334.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00067473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00024789 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.90 or 0.00894333 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00049484 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,273.09 or 0.08819585 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a coin. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

