Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Shares Down 0.7%

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.14. Approximately 5,966 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 156,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GNFT shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Genfit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genfit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Genfit from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $189.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genfit during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genfit during the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Genfit during the first quarter valued at about $189,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genfit during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Genfit by 76.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 27,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Genfit Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNFT)

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis.

