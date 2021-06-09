Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 8,518 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 340,179 shares.The stock last traded at $42.70 and had previously closed at $41.57.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DNB Markets upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.13.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.04.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 51.35%. The company had revenue of $256.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 6.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.