Genuit Group (LON:PLP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $182.51

Shares of Genuit Group plc (LON:PLP) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 182.51 ($2.38) and traded as high as GBX 582 ($7.60). Genuit Group shares last traded at GBX 567 ($7.41), with a volume of 261,641 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Genuit Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuit Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 537.67 ($7.02).

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33. The firm has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 67.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 182.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.86%.

Genuit Group Company Profile (LON:PLP)

Polypipe Group plc manufactures and sells plastic piping, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

