German American Bancorp Inc. Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 30.7% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.05. 233,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,217,750. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $118.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.53.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

