German American Bancorp Inc. Buys 10,123 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.2% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.24. 453,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,868,804. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $54.44. The firm has a market cap of $228.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

