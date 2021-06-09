German American Bancorp Inc. Buys 12,100 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 131.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 105.3% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.33. The stock had a trading volume of 42,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,785. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $76.29 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.82.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.