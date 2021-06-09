German American Bancorp Inc. Buys 3,425 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $1,389,418,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $806,508,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,947 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,417,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.06. 101,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,318,073. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.23 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.