German American Bancorp Inc. Buys 6,605 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 996,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,791,000 after acquiring an additional 45,307 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 70,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 4,903.8% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRU traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, hitting $106.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,448. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.63. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $109.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.23.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

