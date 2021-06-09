German American Bancorp Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.05. The stock had a trading volume of 276,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,039,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.98. The company has a market cap of $134.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 74.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

