German American Bancorp Inc. Has $10.94 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.9% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.79.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.87. The company had a trading volume of 711,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,047,006. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $90.78 and a 12 month high of $167.44. The company has a market cap of $493.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

