German American Bancorp Inc. Has $6.75 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.2% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.0% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.0% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 33,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.6% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 559,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,119,000 after acquiring an additional 103,269 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 616,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.11.

MRK traded up $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.06. 572,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,076,597. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $187.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.93.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

