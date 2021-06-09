German American Bancorp Inc. Has $7.06 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

German American Bancorp Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,256 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.2% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 844.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,231,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.01. The company had a trading volume of 224,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,745,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $321.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.43. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $108.02 and a one year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

