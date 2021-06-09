German American Bancorp Inc. Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,512 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 162 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.13. 56,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,397. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $178.88 and a 52-week high of $238.18. The company has a market cap of $173.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.20.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.80.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.