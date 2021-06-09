German American Bancorp Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 1.2% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 206.3% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,272,000 after acquiring an additional 108,322 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 33,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,398,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 16.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.08.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $12.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $872.15. The stock had a trading volume of 10,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,141. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $515.72 and a 12-month high of $890.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $833.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

