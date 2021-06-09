German American Bancorp Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 933,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,950 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up 8.9% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. German American Bancorp Inc. owned approximately 1.25% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $51,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 309.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000.

Shares of ACWX stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.93. 17,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,521. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $41.84 and a twelve month high of $59.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.16.

