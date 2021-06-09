German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Shares Acquired by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,185 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,777 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. owned about 0.43% of German American Bancorp worth $5,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the first quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the first quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 246.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director J David Lett sold 9,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $393,142.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,614 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lee A. Mitchell sold 15,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $746,069.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,732.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,856. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

German American Bancorp stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,810. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.80.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $53.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

