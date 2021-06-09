German American Bancorp Inc. Purchases 2,375 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

German American Bancorp Inc. raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,694 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.29.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.55. The company had a trading volume of 321,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,392,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.85 billion, a PE ratio of 62.09, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.44 and a 1-year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

