German American Bancorp Inc. Purchases 4,676 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,292 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 1.0% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.87. The company had a trading volume of 192,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,218,156. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.06 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The company has a market cap of $131.70 billion, a PE ratio of 132.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

