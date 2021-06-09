German American Bancorp Inc. Raises Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up about 1.3% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.86. 611,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,817,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $94.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.26.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

