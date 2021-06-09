GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Position Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 475,027 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,048 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $17,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 33.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,058 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 15.5% in the first quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 28,483 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 366.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 215,793 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 169,527 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 11.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 913,255 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,575,000 after acquiring an additional 96,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth about $121,000. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GSK opened at $38.82 on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $42.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.85.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.80%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

