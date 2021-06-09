Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.44. Glen Burnie Bancorp shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 790 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ)

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, and IRA and SEP accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

