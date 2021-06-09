Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.63. Glencore shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 105,842 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32.

Glencore Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLCNF)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

