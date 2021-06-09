Global Cryptocurrency Hits Market Cap of $1.38 Million (GCC)

Global Cryptocurrency (CURRENCY:GCC) traded 69.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. During the last week, Global Cryptocurrency has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Global Cryptocurrency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Cryptocurrency has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $1,100.00 worth of Global Cryptocurrency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Global Cryptocurrency

Global Cryptocurrency (CRYPTO:GCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Global Cryptocurrency’s total supply is 1,657,729,396 coins and its circulating supply is 1,267,482,828 coins. Global Cryptocurrency’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Global Cryptocurrency is /r/GCCProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Global Cryptocurrency is www.thegcccoin.com/community . Global Cryptocurrency’s official website is www.thegcccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GuccioneCoin is an experimental Proof of Work cryptocurrency beta project which will be used for rewards. GCC is meant to be accepted for goods and services including paid content in the form of Micro-Purchases on the new Guccione eZine Platform. “

Buying and Selling Global Cryptocurrency

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Cryptocurrency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Cryptocurrency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Cryptocurrency using one of the exchanges listed above.

