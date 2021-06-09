Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Full18 Capital LLC

Full18 Capital LLC increased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. Global Payments comprises 3.5% of Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 125,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,020,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Global Payments by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 117,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 21,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 690,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,665,000 after purchasing an additional 87,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $107,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,496,382.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPN. Susquehanna increased their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.59.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.56. 30,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,166. The firm has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.98%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

