Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Global Payments comprises approximately 1.7% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $15,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 125,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,020,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 117,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 21,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Global Payments by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 690,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,665,000 after purchasing an additional 87,131 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPN. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.59.

NYSE GPN traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.49. 15,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,166. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a PE ratio of 89.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.27.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.98%.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $196.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,510.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.