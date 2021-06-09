Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) & OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) and OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Payments and OptimizeRx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Payments $7.42 billion 7.63 $584.52 million $6.01 31.94 OptimizeRx $43.31 million 20.24 -$2.21 million N/A N/A

Global Payments has higher revenue and earnings than OptimizeRx.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.8% of Global Payments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of OptimizeRx shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Global Payments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of OptimizeRx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Payments and OptimizeRx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Payments 0 4 20 0 2.83 OptimizeRx 0 0 4 0 3.00

Global Payments presently has a consensus target price of $219.59, suggesting a potential upside of 14.40%. OptimizeRx has a consensus target price of $71.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.96%. Given OptimizeRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OptimizeRx is more favorable than Global Payments.

Volatility & Risk

Global Payments has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimizeRx has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Global Payments and OptimizeRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Payments 8.49% 6.91% 4.29% OptimizeRx 1.35% 0.82% 0.72%

Summary

Global Payments beats OptimizeRx on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services. This segment also provides an array of enterprise software solutions that streamline business operations of its customers in various vertical markets; and value-added services, such as point-of-sale solutions, and analytic and engagement tools, as well as payroll and human capital management services. The Issuer Solutions segment offers solutions that enable financial institutions and retailers to manage their card portfolios through a platform; and commercial payments and ePayables solutions for businesses and governments. The Business and Consumer Solutions segment provides general-purpose reloadable prepaid debit and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers, and businesses under the Netspend brand. It markets its products and services through direct sales force, trade associations, agent and enterprise software providers, referral arrangements with value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages. The company also offers brand support services, which focuses on educating and working with pharmaceutical manufacturers on identifying, formulating, and implementing new eRx media strategies, including drug file integration, sales force training, and strategy development services for promoting their products. In addition, it operates cloud based Mobile Health Messenger platform that provides interactive health messaging for enhanced medication adherence and care coordination; and HIPAA-compliant automated mobile messaging platform that allows pharmaceutical manufactures and related entities to directly engage with patients to enhance regimen compliance. Further, the company offers patient programs with treatment and affordability information, lifestyle and condition trackers, Internet device connectivity, forms, and surveys. OptimizeRx Corporation is headquartered in Rochester, Michigan.

