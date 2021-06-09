Global Social Chain Market Cap Tops $4.35 Million (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 9th. One Global Social Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $4.35 million and approximately $122,814.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Global Social Chain has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00068526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00026882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004169 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.00 or 0.00930584 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,259.05 or 0.09246374 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00049491 BTC.

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

Global Social Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 584,249,230 coins. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

