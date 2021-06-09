GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Trading 19.6% Higher Over Last Week

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for about $0.0566 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $8,772.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,547.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,592.67 or 0.07094026 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $627.72 or 0.01717555 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.22 or 0.00471229 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.67 or 0.00165999 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $267.31 or 0.00731410 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.09 or 0.00470878 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006884 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.84 or 0.00385373 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

