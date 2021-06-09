GoHealth (GOCO) and Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

GoHealth (NASDAQ: GOCO) is one of 30 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare GoHealth to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get GoHealth alerts:

This table compares GoHealth and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GoHealth $877.35 million -$44.27 million 4.55 GoHealth Competitors $9.67 billion $720.25 million 35.17

GoHealth’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than GoHealth. GoHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares GoHealth and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoHealth -2.70% 13.15% 8.74% GoHealth Competitors 7.19% 19.01% 6.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GoHealth and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoHealth 0 1 11 0 2.92 GoHealth Competitors 223 937 1074 42 2.41

GoHealth presently has a consensus target price of $20.40, suggesting a potential upside of 78.63%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 7.09%. Given GoHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GoHealth is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.8% of GoHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by institutional investors. 33.3% of GoHealth shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GoHealth peers beat GoHealth on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc. operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs. Its products include Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare Special Needs Plans; and IFP, dental plans, vision plans, and other ancillary plans to individuals. The company sells its products through carrier and online platform, as well as independent and external agencies. GoHealth, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.