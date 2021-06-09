Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.13. Golden Star Resources shares last traded at C$4.13, with a volume of 7,740 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$473.68 million and a PE ratio of -8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.19.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$82.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Golden Star Resources Ltd. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

