GoldFund (GFUN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $128.00

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 100.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One GoldFund coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $409,631.28 and approximately $128.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008585 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003934 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00011726 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000178 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000254 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 89.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000732 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GoldFund (GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

