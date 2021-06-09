GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Bought by Montanaro Asset Management Ltd

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. GoodRx accounts for 1.5% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.07% of GoodRx worth $9,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 705.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GDRX traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.18. 12,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,248. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion and a PE ratio of -40.70. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a current ratio of 17.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.79.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. GoodRx’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. GoodRx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

In other news, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $473,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $473,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 303,624 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $11,182,471.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 303,624 shares in the company, valued at $11,182,471.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 451,774 shares of company stock worth $14,004,559 and sold 2,056,749 shares worth $75,092,010. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

