GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Sees Large Volume Increase

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 64,666 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,159,036 shares.The stock last traded at $12.10 and had previously closed at $12.59.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

Get GoPro alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.09 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.13.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $203.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. GoPro’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 9,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $87,164.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 311,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,078.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eve T. Saltman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $163,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 228,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,498.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 503,361 shares of company stock valued at $5,649,918. 20.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 2,023.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 296.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoPro Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.