Governor DAO Price Reaches $0.91 (GDAO)

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. In the last week, Governor DAO has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. Governor DAO has a total market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $69,798.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governor DAO coin can now be bought for $0.91 or 0.00002459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00061879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.17 or 0.00218587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.85 or 0.00206950 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.78 or 0.01383623 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,097.93 or 0.99906194 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,589,114 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using US dollars.

