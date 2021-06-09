Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Acquired by Montanaro Asset Management Ltd

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Grand Canyon Education makes up approximately 3.1% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned 0.42% of Grand Canyon Education worth $20,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth $394,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,332,000 after acquiring an additional 184,099 shares during the period.

LOPE traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.19. 1,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,361. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.64 and a 1 year high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.89 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

