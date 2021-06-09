Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,396 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Grand Canyon Education worth $17,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,493,000 after purchasing an additional 78,630 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after purchasing an additional 18,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 106,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,339 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LOPE opened at $91.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.64 and a 12-month high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.89 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOPE. TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

