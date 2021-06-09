Graphlinq Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $756,944.00 (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0389 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market capitalization of $13.24 million and approximately $756,944.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00068122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00025193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $337.23 or 0.00906883 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,309.97 or 0.08901097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00049373 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Profile

Graphlinq Protocol (CRYPTO:GLQ) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Buying and Selling Graphlinq Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphlinq Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graphlinq Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

