Graviocoin (GIO) Achieves Market Cap of $3.13 Million

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0434 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and $310.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.06 or 0.00463636 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006583 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00012096 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000217 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.