Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$36.88. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at C$36.79, with a volume of 538,897 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWO shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$35.85.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$35.78. The stock has a market cap of C$34.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.32. The company has a current ratio of 25.23, a quick ratio of 21.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$12.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.4700002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is currently 49.16%.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total value of C$156,204.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 779 shares in the company, valued at C$28,298.42. Also, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire bought 12,300 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$27.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$333,674.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$709,370.07.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

