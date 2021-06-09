Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Shares Up 16.3%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) shot up 16.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.78. 3,044,708 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 1,677,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRN. Raymond James set a C$3.50 price objective on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cormark set a C$2.30 price objective on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price objective on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$2.45 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Get Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a P/E ratio of -102.96.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.