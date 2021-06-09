Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

Greif has increased its dividend by 4.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Greif stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.82. 6,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $66.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.93.

GEF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

In other news, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $31,636.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at $498,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gary R. Martz acquired 7,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.18 per share, for a total transaction of $414,260.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,157,986.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

