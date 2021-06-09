Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.550-4.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of GEF traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.96. 190,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,323. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $66.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Greif’s payout ratio is 54.66%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GEF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greif from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.40.

In other news, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.18 per share, for a total transaction of $414,260.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,157,986.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

