Greif (NYSE:GEF) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.55-4.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.78. Greif also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.550-4.850 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Greif currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.40.

Get Greif alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GEF traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.96. 185,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,323. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08. Greif has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $66.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

In other news, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.18 per share, with a total value of $414,260.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,986.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.