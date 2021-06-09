Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) received a €50.00 ($58.82) price target from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Grenke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Grenke presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €54.50 ($64.12).

Shares of GLJ stock opened at €36.81 ($43.31) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €34.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68. Grenke has a 1-year low of €23.92 ($28.14) and a 1-year high of €81.65 ($96.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.01, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

